State Patrol captain pleads no contest to disorderly conduct after domestic dispute allegations

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A high-ranking state patrol officer pleaded no contest to a disorderly conduct charge in August, following accusations from his girlfriend that he poured a drink on her, threw a drink at her, and kicked her out of the house.

State Patrol Capt. Daniel Gruebele denied the allegations and claimed his girlfriend threw a shoe at him during an argument, according to an incident report from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

State Patrol enforces criminal and traffic laws across the state.

Grubele is currently the State Patrol commander of the Northeast Region, which is based in Fond du Lac and includes Winnebago, Outagamie, Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Sheboygan, Calumet, Oconto and Marinette counties.

In the report, Gruebele also claimed his girlfriend, whose name was redacted, punched him in the neck several times. He said this made him feel unsafe and denied threatened her.

Responding deputies noted in the report, Gruebele appeared intoxicated.His girlfriend described him as an alcoholic and spoke about her issues with alcohol as well.

She told responding deputies she and Gruebele had a consensual relationship,adding ‘she often did what he wanted because it was easier,’ according to the report.

Gruebele, 49, received a disorderly conduct citation from the county in August, according to court records.

NBC 26 has reached out to Captain Gruebele and the State Patrol for comment and to ask if any other action is being taken. We have not yet heard back.