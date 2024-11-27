'To be determined': Town of Calumet, law enforcement considering next steps in dog neglect case

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — Town of Calumet Constable Mike Muellenbach said the township has been communicating with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office as they investigate a possible case of neglect in the township, and consider further action.

"We wait and see.. right now," Muellenbach said.

The issue was not addressed in a town meeting Tuesday night, and Muellenbach said the sheriff's office is handling the issue.

The dogs were removed from a rural home in the town earlier this month.

Many, authorities said, were sick and injured.

Earlier this week, one of the dogs died.

Eastshore Humane Association, where many of the dogs are being held, said it appears the dog died from an infection it contracted while living in unsanitary conditions.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said depending on veterinary reports, they may consider referring charges against 93-year-old Alice Stenz 82-year-old Patricia Tyunaitis.

The women have at least two more dogs in their home, and while the sheriff's office said that's allowed, some neighbors are concerned about conditions for the animals.

Muellenbach said the town doesn’t currently have plans to take away those dogs, and law enforcement is still investigating.

"Everything's on hold of right now, depending on the investigation, on the death of that one dog," Muellenbach said. "It's to be determined."

NBC 26 spoke exclusively with the two women, who say they were trying to help the dogs.

“We loved these dogs," Tyunaitis said. "They were my children."

Stenz and Tyunaitis were previously ordered by a judge to pay the county more than $27,000 for the dogs' care, and the county attorney said they may ask a judge to order more payment for additional medical care.

