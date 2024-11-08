'I've never seen something this deplorable' Chilton shelter caring for 70 dogs rescued from FDL County home

CHILTON (NBC 26) — Workers at the Eastshore Humane Association said it's been all hands on deck since Wednesday afternoon, as they care for 70 dogs rescued from a Fond du Lac County home.

Many of these dogs medical attention, and deputies with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office say it's in instance of animal neglect.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says they rescued 70 dogs from a home in the Town of Calumet.

Most of the dogs are at the Eastshore Humane Association in Chilton, and many have serious health issues.

The shelter said they're looking for donations to care for the animals.

"I've never seen something this deplorable, animals in this severe of neglect and cruelty, ever" said Jennifer Schultz, shelter manager at Eastshore Humane Association in Chilton.

Schultz said the shelter was contacted by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, needing help with several dogs in the Town of Calumet.

"The dogs were in pretty deplorable conditions: severe matting, different broken teeth, broken limbs, missing appendages, tails broken, a lot of feces and urine caked into their fur," Schultz said.

Schultz said they rescued 70 dogs in total from the home along US-151, and said many of the dogs have serious health issues.

"There's a lot of infections, there's a lot of medical work that's going to be need to be done," Schultz said.

James McKenna lives near the home where the dogs were found.

"It is shocking," McKenna said.

The sheriff’s office said they were called after reports of an unpleasant smell at the home.

A sheriff's lieutenant said no one was living in the home with the dogs at the time.

Schultz said it’s been a massive undertaking for the small private shelter.

"We're hoping to save all of them," Schultz said. "We are a no-kill shelter here. We're a life saving shelter."

Schultz said they’re collecting donations of money, food, and cleaning supplies to help care for the dogs. She said they've already seen an outpouring of support from the community.

"It was an emotional morning for all of us here at Eastshore, because we just we couldn't do this without the people that have been coming in and supporting us and helping these dogs," Schultz said.

Shultz said they plan to adopt out the dogs after they’ve received medical attention.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating the incident and expect charges to be filed.

Donations of food or other supplies can be dropped off at 1100 S Park St, Chilton, WI 53014.

The shelter is looking for Purina Dog Chow (Little Bites preferred), Purina Puppy Chow, Purina Pro Plan Wet Dog Food (Puppy/Adult, dog bowls/dishes, potty pads, small dog collars and leashes, and dog toys.

Monetary donations to Eastshore Humane Association can be through PayPal, mailed to 1100 Park Street, PO Box 320 Chilton WI 53014, or sent by phone (920) 849-2390.

The shelter said they're also looking for volunteers to help with the dogs, and more information can be found on their Facebook page.