70 dogs rescued from 'deplorable' conditions in Fond du Lac County home

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — Deputies with Fond Du Lac County say 70 dogs were rescued from a home in the Town of Calumet Wednesday morning after deputies responded to reports of a foul odor. The scene revealed dogs packed into a residence in unsanitary conditions so extreme that hazmat support from the Calumet Fire Department was required. Deputies say the dogs were in various stages of health.

With a search warrant in hand, deputies safely removed the dogs, who are now receiving care at Eastshore Humane Association in Chilton.

The investigation is ongoing, with charges expected.

Eastshore Humane Association is seeking donations to help care for the dogs. Needed items include Purina dog and puppy food, blankets, bowls, or monetary support. Donations can be made directly to Eastshore at 1100 Park St, Chilton, WI, or by calling (920) 849-2390.

