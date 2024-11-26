One of the 70 dogs in Fond du Lac County neglect case dies, law enforcement reviewing vet reports

CHILTON (NBC 26) — One of 70 dogs rescued from a Fond du Lac County home earlier this month has died.

Shelter workers in Chilton said they believe the dog's death was a result of neglect. Depending on a veterinarian's report, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said they may consider criminal charges.

The Eastshore Humane Association said many of the dogs have been receiving treatment for lacerations, broken bones and broken teeth

Shelter workers said the one that died likely passed from an infection due to unsanitary conditions in the home where they were found.

"There was a laceration from the mats from the neglect in that house, so we were treating it with antibiotics, trying to get it well, but it wasn't enough," said shelter worker Akaiye Schmidt

Shelter employee Schmidt said an autopsy will be performed by a vet, and law enforcement will review that report along with other veterinarian reports about the conditions of the dogs.

"It was sad news," Schmidt said. "We really were hoping that there all the dogs would turn out to be okay in the end."

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said depending on what they find, they may refer charges against 93-year-old Alice Stenz and 84-year-old Patricia Tyunaitis.

A Fond du Lac County judge has already ordered that the two must give up ownership of the dogs and pay $27,300 for their care.

In an exclusive interview, NBC 26 spoke with both women, who said the dogs were well-fed and cared for. They claim they were rescuing and breeding the dogs.

"These are my children," Tyunaitis said.

But there's still concern in the Town of Calumet.

"We gotta do the right thing here," said Constable Mike Muellenbach.

The women own at least two more dogs, and the sheriff’s office said two dogs is allowed.

But, because of conditions in the home, Constable Muellenbach said they’re considering taking further action.

“It became a town issue at this point," Muellenbach said.

Muellenbach said the town will meet Tuesday to decide whether they can legally remove the other dogs.

Eastshore said they’re willing to help.

"We are in constant contact with all the agencies involved, so we are ready for whatever call may come our way after hours, during hours, we're here 24/7 for these dogs," Schmidt said.

Schmidt said while some dogs still need treatment, many are healthy now and the Eastshore Humane Association has received many adoption applications.