Police identify person of interest in reckless firearm investigation

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac Police have identified a person of interest after a reckless discharge of a gun Saturday. According to a news release, cops were called to the intersection of South Marr and East Division Streets for a disturbance just after 11:30 p.m. July 26.

Police Chief Aaron Goldstein writes when investigators got there, they found one person was taken to the hospital for knife wounds. Officers then discovered a gun had been fired from one apartment into two other apartments.

Nobody was injured by the gunshots.

Tyler Niederbaumer, 22, of Elm Grove is a person of interest in the investigation and a felony warrant is out for his arrest.

"This kind of reckless and dangerous behavior has no place in our community," Goldstein writes in part. "Recklessly firing a gun is not only criminal, but also a life-threatening act that could have ended in tragedy."

The investigation is ongoing.