Police identify person of interest in reckless firearm investigation

One person taken to hospital for knife wounds Saturday
Fond du Lac Police
Fond du Lac Police Department
Fond du Lac Police
Posted

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac Police have identified a person of interest after a reckless discharge of a gun Saturday. According to a news release, cops were called to the intersection of South Marr and East Division Streets for a disturbance just after 11:30 p.m. July 26.

Police Chief Aaron Goldstein writes when investigators got there, they found one person was taken to the hospital for knife wounds. Officers then discovered a gun had been fired from one apartment into two other apartments.

Nobody was injured by the gunshots.

Tyler Niederbaumer, 22, of Elm Grove is a person of interest in the investigation and a felony warrant is out for his arrest.

"This kind of reckless and dangerous behavior has no place in our community," Goldstein writes in part. "Recklessly firing a gun is not only criminal, but also a life-threatening act that could have ended in tragedy."

The investigation is ongoing.

