Oakfield High School history teacher receives national recognition

ST. KILIAN (NBC 26) — In the unincorporated town of St. Kilian, Dr. Karl McCarty is still celebrating.

McCarty just recently accepted the award for Outstanding Teacher of American History from the Daughters of the American Revolution in Washington, D.C.

But Dr. McCarty didn't always have a love for history.

That started with a simple class assignment of his own, back when he was a student in Campbellsport. He was tasked with interviewing his neighbors, the Weiland's.

"I had an assignment to interview Leander, McCarty said. "And low and behold I learned about World War Two and his service."

McCarty became good friends with Elizabeth and Leander Weiland, which fueled his passion for becoming a teacher. And years later, he needed them again for his own students

"Lizzy, who is buried in this cemetery, actually visited and shared her wartime stories," McCarty said.

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Now, McCarty carries that same mentality into his own classroom, sharing powerful, first-hand stories to keep history alive for the next generation.

One of his former students, Sam Stoppleworth, is an example of that impact.

Sam graduated from Oakfield High School in 2017 and has since opened his own antique store in Fond du Lac called Brothers Antiques.

Stoppleworth says that the experiences McCarty exposed each of his students to helped shape their understanding of the world around them.

"We would go to Washington, D.C. He also had events where we would go to political campaign events," Stoppleworth said. "And he also had guest speakers quite a bit."

And that in-depth teaching approach helped Stoppleworth hone his own love for history.

"His passion also influenced mine and my brother's passion for preserving antiques," Stoppleworth said. "With his encouragement, we did start the Oakfield Historical Society."

McCarty also says he wants to thank everyone for the outpouring of support he has received, and he hopes to keep teaching in Oakfield for many years to come.