Muslim community leaders condemn Facebook comment from Waupun School Board member

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Local Muslim leaders are condemning a Facebook comment made by a Waupun School Board member, which implied Muslim girls and women aren't allowed to go to school.

Earlier this week, Waupun School Board member Richard Baumann posted the comment, which has since been deleted.

Efforts to reach Baumann Thursday and again Friday were unsuccessful. The Waupun School Board says the comment is under investigation and has been removed.

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Muslim community leaders condemn Facebook comment of Waupun School Board member

Hassan Elannani, the president and Imam of the Oshkosh Mosque, says comments like Baumann's hurt their community. He says it's important for Muslim leaders to meet people and help educate about their religion.

"Anytime something like this happens we think that people need to educate themselves about Islam," Elannani said.

Elannani says according to Islamic faith, knowledge and learning are crucial.

"Seeking knowledge is obligatory for Muslim men and Muslim women," Elannani said. "So knowledge is not just restricted to men. It is also for women."

Fauzia Qureshi, the executive director of the Wisconsin Muslim Civic Alliance, says she feels the same.

"A lot of folks in the community may not have met Muslims," Qureshi said. "And they are hearing manufactured hate that is coming from different angles."

Qureshi indicated while she believes the school board made the right call, she urges Baumann to denounce his comment.

"He should publicly retract his statements and apologize to Muslim students and families," Qureshi said.

Hassan also says that he invites members of the community to come to the mosque in Oshkosh and learn more about their faith.