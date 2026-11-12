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Waupun school board condemns anti-Muslim comment attributed to board member

Post attributed to Richard Baumann involved anti-Muslim record
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Waupun School District
Richard Baumann
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WAUPUN (NBC 26) — A social media comment attributed to a Waupun Area School District board member is drawing condemnation from the board president.

The controversy stems from a Facebook comment that was purportedly posted by Richard Baumann, a member of the Waupun board of education. In the post, Baumann suggests that Muslim girls are not allowed to go to school.

Jennie Patrykus, board president, issued a statement saying, "The comment does not reflect the district's values or commitment to serving all students and families."

Patrykus said the post has since been removed.

Efforts to reach Baumann for comment have been unsuccessful as of Thursday evening.

This is a developing story.

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