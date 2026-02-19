Multiple Fond du Lac break-ins leave community on edge

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Early Tuesday morning, in Fond Du Lac, police responded to a break-in near the 1600 block of Primrose Lane.

By the time authorities arrived on scene, the suspect had left the residence.

Fond du Lac Chief of Police Aaron Goldstein says the department worked quickly to assess the situation.

"We put a perimeter around the area," Goldstein said. "We got a canine in the area, we got a drone up in the air."

While no suspect was found, the police department determined that it was not the only break-in in the area.

"Within the last 24 hours, we uncovered two other homes in that area that had been entered," Goldstein said. "Presumably by that same individual, and we also identified 3 other homes that this individual was not able to get into."

While the investigation is still ongoing, I spoke with residents in the vicinity of the break-ins.

Cathy Philipsky says she's lived near Primrose Lane for nearly 30 years, and says while it has been pretty calm, there have been several incidents over the years.

Philipsky also says while the break-ins are scary, she and her neighbors want to keep moving forward.

"We need to go on with our lives anyway," Philipsky said. "So we just make sure we are a little more hyper vigilant about what we are noticing in the neighborhood, and keeping an eye on each other."

Meanwhile, Goldstein is urging residents to stay vigilant and says there are a couple of different ways to keep your home safe.

"There are a number of camera solutions out there. Take a look and find a camera solution that may work for you." Goldstein said. "And lighting does work, so when you have better lighting around your house, that typically deters people from going up to your house."