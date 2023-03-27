Memorial mass held to honor officers Jerving, Kurer

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A memorial service was held at Marian University in Fond du Lac on Sunday to honor the lives of Officers Jerving and Kurer, who died in the line of duty.

Both officers were proud Marian University alumni who shaped the Marian community like none other.

Officer Peter Jerving was a Milwaukee officer who was killed in the line of duty in February while apprehending a suspect, Jerving was 37. Fond du Lac Officer Joseph Kurer died in the line of duty from Covid-19in 2021 at only 26 years old.

Family of Joseph Kurer attended the memorial and expressed that he had always wanted to serve others.

"Because of the support, we have hope, because you all we have hope," said Bill Kurer. "He had a true servant's heart. There is even a joke about the fine print."

Joseph's mom said that the fine print was in his dream contract with his mother....the original dram to join the army.

"He said, mom, you didn't read the fine print," said Mary Kurer. "The fine print was to be a police officer."

While Kurer and Jerving may have never met, they were family in more than one way, as officers and as sabres for life.