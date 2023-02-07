Milwaukee police officer, suspect killed during 'critical incident'

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A 37-year-old Milwaukee Police Officer with four years of service was shot and killed Tuesday morning when trying to arrest the suspect of an armed robbery.

The shooting happened after 1 a.m. near 14th and Cleveland. The police department held a media update following the incident.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said during the press conference that the incident happened when police were attempting to arrest a 19-year-old suspect in an armed robbery.

The robbery happened Monday night on W Good Hope Road.

When officers were chasing the suspect, one of the officers managed to catch up with him. Norman said a struggle ensued and shots were fired.

Officers shot back, and both the suspect and an officer were struck.

Norman said the officer was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he died. He was 37 years old and had four years of service with the department.

The suspect died on the scene. MPD said it's unclear whether the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, or if one of the officers' shots killed him.

When an officer dies, MPD heads to the ME's office to send that officer off and protect their fallen brother or sister

Our crews saw that this morning. Officers surrounded an ambulance as it made its way to the ME's office, and stayed outside the facility for about an hour.

TMJ4 Milwaukee Police officers outside the medical examiner's office.

The officer's death comes four years after Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner was killed. He died on Feb. 6, 2019.

Rittner was killed while issuing a search warrant.

On this day back in 1963, another officer was killed when he was hit by an ambulance while responding to an incident. That officer was Robert Kraemer.

