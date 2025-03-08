Man shot and killed by sheriff's deputy was holding black pellet gun

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice says a 26-year-old man was holding the pellet gun shown above when he was shot by a Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office deputy on February 25.

The Department of Justice provided an update in a press release Friday night, identifying the gun the suspect was holding and releasing the suspect's name.

The man with the pellet gun— who was later pronounced dead the hospital — was identified tonight as Jesus Armando Mendez Berry.

Berry called the sheriff's office to turn himself in for a warrant, but then did not follow deputies' commands and later pulled the pellet gun, according to the Department of Justice.

You can read our full story, with more details on the investigation, here. You can read our story about neighbors' reactions to the events, here.

The sheriff's sergeant who shot Berry — Sergeant Andrew Kohlmann — remains on administrative assignment, per agency policy.

