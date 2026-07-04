BERLIN (NBC 26) — By foot, by car and by boat, people gathered early at Riverside Park in the town of Berlin, to celebrate America's 250 birthday.

And there was no shortage of food and fun to go around.

Shirley Lund is from Ripon and says being an American is unique, and celebrating our freedoms is what makes it special.

"We are a free nation," Lund said. "And people have the right to celebrate and enjoy the day.

Lund says she also loves coming each year because it is such a fun gathering.

"You see people you don't get to see all the time," Lund said. "And it's just great to get together with them again."

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Let Freedom Ring Celebration in Berlin celebrates America's 250th birthday

For Skylar Berg who has come to Riverside Park for the last nine years with family he says the 250th celebration is a reminder of our military and the sacrifices they make.

"The 250 means a lot to me being my dad was in the military," Berg said. "And they honor the military and the fire department here."

Jack Nation is an 84 year old Air Force veteran and says Berlin has also made him feel welcome and supported as a veteran and that's what makes events like this so moving.

"Everybody rallies around each other," Nation said. "This community is great because they get together and do things like this and they celebrate the country, and that is great."

While the event was only a couple hours in organizers said that they were on pace to have one of the biggest turnouts they have ever had.

