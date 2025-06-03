Green Bay convicted killer to stand trial for alleged attack on prison employee

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — The woman serving a life sentence for killing and dismembering her lover in Green Bay in 2022 will stand trial for allegedly attacking a prison employee at Taycheedah Correctional Institution.

Taylor Schabusiness, 27, appeared in Fond du Lac County Court on Tuesday morning, where the court set trial dates of Oct. 27, 28, and 29, according to court records.

A criminal complaint alleges that, in July of 2024, Schabusiness requested medical attention for a staple in her arm. While a nurse went to get tweezers to help her, Schabusiness allegedly “lunged” at the nurse. A prison guard intervened, allowing the nurse to escape, but Schabusiness then attacked the guard, hitting her in the head with a tray and swinging a metal table at her.

Schabusiness also has a new attorney in the prison attack case after her first lawyer, Curtis Julka, withdrew from the case in April after Schabusiness screamed and lunged at him in court. Her current attorney, Christopher Froelich, represented Schabusiness during the Green Bay murder and dismemberment case after Schabusiness attacked her original attorney in February 2022.