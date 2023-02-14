Suspect in Green Bay dismemberment killing attacks attorney in court

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The woman suspected of killing and dismembering a Green Bay man last year attacked her attorney during a hearing Tuesday.

A competency hearing for Taylor Schabusiness was underway in the Brown County Courthouse at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. During the hearing, there was a discussion about a doctor's report that was delayed.

During the hearing, a judge indicated he would postpone the trial to May 15. The trial had been postponed before.

Then, Schabusiness attacked her attorney and was removed from the courtroom.

Another competency hearing for Schabusiness was scheduled for March 6.

Schabusiness plans to plead not guilty by insanity. As a result, she has undergone multiple exams to determine if she's competent to stand trial. She is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault.

Schabusiness is accused of killing Shad Thyrion last year in his Green Bay home and later dismembering his body.