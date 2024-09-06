Four more paws on patrol: Fond du Lac County K9 Iro returns to duty

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — After almost a year of recovery, K9 Iro returns to duty for the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.



K9 Iro had his first shift with his handler, Deputy Blaine Evans, on Thursday, Sept. 5

K9 Iro was seriously hurt in a shooting last year

Deputies say K9 Iro saved Evans life last October

The community has supported Iro in his journey back to patrol

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story edited for web)

“Back to finding drugs and catching bad guys, welcome back,” Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt said at a celebration of K9 Iro’s return on Thursday.

Friends and family of deputy Blaine Evans, Iro’s handler, came to the sheriff’s office to celebrate Iro’s first day back on the job.

“Knowing what Blaine and Iro both went through, and Iro saving Blaine’s life that day ultimately,” Lt. Ryan Zitlow said.

In October of 2023, Iro was shot multiple times while out on duty with Deputy Evans.

Iro underwent multiple surgeries and months of physical therapy before getting recertified last Friday.

“Fully ecstatic,” Zitlow said. “To see him come from where he was on that day on October 14, where we were questioning whether or not he was even going to make it, to this point on this date, September 5, coming back to duty.”

Iro is one of five dogs in the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit.

“It’s amazing the work that these guys do out on patrol,” Zitlow said. “Getting the drugs off the streets as much as we can, catching the bad guys. And they just work as a phenomenal team all together.”

The sheriff’s office says the Fond du Lac community has been very supportive of Iro and his recovery.

The K9 unit program is funded completely by the community.

“We can’t thank the community enough,” Zitlow said.