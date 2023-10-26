A 'hero dog': Fond du Lac community raises money for injured K9

Several members of the Fond du Lac community are raising money for K9 Iro's medical bills.

Iro was injured in a shooting on October 14.

A local artist is selling prints of a painting, Rocky Rococo is holding a fundraiser, Zacherl Funeral Home is hosting a "Pause for Paws" event.

The video shows why the funeral home is hosting the event.

The Fond du Lac community is rallying around K9 Iro—the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office K9 who was seriously injured during a shooting on October 14.

The Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office K9 program is 100% donor-funded, so several local businesses are raising money for the dog’s veterinarian bills.

Local artist Mindy Leitner, owner of Wall Art by Mindy, has created a painting of Iro and is selling prints to raise money. Pizza and pasta restaurant Rocky Rococo is holding a fundraiser on November 7 and will be donating a portion of sales to the K9 program. And Zacherl Funeral Home is hosting a fundraiser called “Pause for Paws,” on Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Cars can drive into their parking lot and staff will collect donations and hand out hot cocoa and candy.

Zacherl Funeral Home Director Dawn Nelson said they’ve had a close relationship with the sheriff’s office and police department for a long time, and were devastated to hear about Iro’s injuries.

They’re hoping Thursday’s fundraiser helps Iro as he continues to recover.

“So many people get behind a good hero dog story,” Nelson said. “It’s so great to see that he is making progress and doing well. We are all watching and will send each other texts at night like, ‘Did you see the Iro update?’ Because we're all so excited about it and we just are so proud of him. And it's really I think we're all proud that he's a part of our community.”

The donations will be accepted in the form of cash or check, and Nelson said the event will happen rain or shine.

