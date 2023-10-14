Officer involved shooting in Fond du Lac leaves one dead, police dog injured.

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Fond du Lac. The incident unfolded at around 6 a.m. when officers from the Fond du Lac Police Department and deputies from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance involving weapons on the 500 block of Drury Place. Upon arrival, they encountered a male subject inside a vehicle, and gunfire was exchanged between a sheriff's deputy and the subject. The subject sustained injuries and received first aid but was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene.

A police dog was shot and seriously wounded during the incident, and it is currently receiving critical care at a veterinarian hospital.

The sheriff's deputy, who was equipped with both body-worn and squad cameras, has been placed on administrative leave following agency policy.

The DCI is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All law enforcement personnel involved in the incident are fully cooperating with the DCI during the ongoing investigation.

Once the investigation concludes, the DCI will review all evidence and determine the facts of the incident, subsequently turning over investigative reports to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney.