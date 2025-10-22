Former Plymouth teacher in court on sexual assault charges involving student

A former Plymouth High School teacher is facing multiple charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a student in 2023.

Marcie Zimmerman, 43, traded her usual black and orange Panther spirit wear for an orange jumpsuit on Tuesday at the Fond du Lac courthouse.

Zimmerman was arrested in August and charged with sexual assault of a student by school staff, having intercourse with a child over 16, and exposing a child to harmful material.

Zimmerman worked as the culinary and food science instructor in the Plymouth School District.

According to the criminal complaint, the inappropriate interactions occurred over the phone and at Zimmerman's home in Fond du Lac County.

When police asked Zimmerman if she had a sexual relationship with the victim, she responded, "She came onto me."

The news has left students and parents grappling with disbelief and concern about safety in their schools.

The Plymouth School District issued a statement following Zimmerman's arrest:

Upon learning of the arrest, the district immediately placed the employee on administrative leave. We take these allegations very seriously. Plymouth School District

Zimmerman requested a preliminary hearing at her appearance on Tuesday. That hearing is scheduled for the beginning of November.