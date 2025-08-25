Plymouth School District teacher arrested for sexual assault

FOND DU LAC (TMJ4) — A teacher from Plymouth School District was taken into custody in Fond du Lac County on multiple sexual assault charges.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's office, the 40-year-old woman allegedly engaged in multiple acts of sexual assault with a then-student from the district, and the acts are believed to have occurred in Fond du Lac County.

The victim has since graduated.

The Plymouth School District released the following statement Monday afternoon:

"Earlier today, the district was made aware that a teacher was arrested for allegedly engaging in inappropriate contact with a former student.

Upon learning of the arrest, the district immediately placed the employee on administrative leave. We take these allegations very seriously and are fully cooperating with law enforcement. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, we cannot share further details at this time.

We are now working to ensure there are no disruptions to learning in our high school courses. Efforts are underway to identify a qualified substitute in time for the first day of school.

Our focus at this time is on our students and wellbeing as we prepare for the start of the school year."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error