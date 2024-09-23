Watch Now
Former Kewaskum police officer pleads guilty to bestiality charges

Margaret Cahill
A former Kewaskum police officer pleads guilty on bestiality charges in Fond du Lac County court Monday.
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Steven Rosales, a former Kewaskum police officer, pleaded guilty to three felony counts of bestiality.

Prosecutors say Steven Rosales is charged with several counts of bestiality for sex acts with his dog. He is also accused of sending photos and messages about it to another person.

In May, Rosales pleaded not guilty to the charges, but a judge bound the case over for trial.

Rosales's bail was revoked and he'll return to court in November for sentencing.

The maximum possible sentence for Rosales is nine years in prison and nine years of parole.

The state capped their sentencing recommendation at five years in prison.

