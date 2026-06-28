FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — In downtown it was all about friends and family, as Fond du Lac's special semiquincentennial parade took over main street.

Rose Ripley said that being at the parade brought back a lot of fond memories from previous celebrations.

"Being born and raised in Fond du Lac I remember the bicentennial," Rose said. "That was huge back in that day."

She said that remembering the unity and fanfare back then is something she thinks is important to have today.

"Everybody put their flags out and joined in spirit with one each other," she said. "And that's what we need."

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Fond du Lac's America 250 parade takes over downtown with floats and fun

Shianne Hummel is originally from Fond du Lac but now lives in Kansas and said being back in Wisconsin with her kids has been a blast.

"Oh we love it," Hummel said. "The summer up here is awesome. There is so much to do, so many good and fun things for the kids to do, so we have enjoyed our time here a lot."

Hummel said taking in the parade and also being able to spend that time with her family back home means the world to her.

"My whole family is still here," Hummel said. "So we are here with my parents today. We get to see them every day while we are home. I have some brothers, nieces and nephews in town so we have had a lot of fun."

Organizers of the event said they had around 150 floats entered in the parade, making it one of Fond du Lac's largest ever parades.

