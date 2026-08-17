Fond du Lac's $600,000 Lakeside Park Carousel project delayed

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A project to improve one of Fond du Lac's iconic structures, the Lakeside Park Carousel, is running behind schedule.

At Lakeside Park Monday, families were out and about enjoying their favorite summer traditions.

Whether that's taking the iconic train through the park or renting a kayak and paddling around the canals.

But the past two summers one space has sat vacant due to a $600,000 dollar project to build a permanent structure around the parks historic carousel.

The city of Fond du Lac Parks Director John Redmond says they have had this project in the works for a couple years.

"We had our contractor come and they started the project," Redmond said. "Meaning they started to do the soil work. And we found some really poor soils."

According to Redmond, Lakeside Park is built on top of a marsh and the project could not continue without the overhaul of one key area.

"We are in the process of redesigning the foundation," Redmond said.

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Fond du Lac's $600,000 dollar Lakeside Park Carousel project delayed

But the project was originally slated to be finished in the spring of 2026.

Many Fond du Lac residents said the delay has them in a shared state of disappointment.

Jim Swalby says riding the carousel has a long history in his family and he can remember going to it with his dad as a kid.

"We always brought my kids and our grandkids here," Swalby said. "And this year was kind of a disappointing year because the grandkids couldn't ride the carousel that was one of their big things."

Fond du Lac resident John Konen says he also takes his grand kids on the rides each year.

He said it's also disappointing for people who may come from a long distance away and not know the ride isn't operational.

"You know all these kids come here to the park and they expect to see that running," Konen said. "Because they are excited to ride on it."

While Redmond said the timeline for the carousel project is fluid, he said the city is committed to completing the structure in the fall of this year in advance of next year's summer season.