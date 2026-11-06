Fond du Lac County considers new jail as current facility faces capacity, infrastructure concerns

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac County is moving closer to building a new jail as the current facility is facing capacity and infrastructure concerns.

County executive Sam Kaufman told neighborhood reporter Jack Porter Thursday a new jail is likely on the horizon.

"We have had continuous problems with sewage line breakages, and water line breaks," Kaufman said.

He said a key issue is space. Right now, the county is over its capacity of around 300-plus inmates.

"The DOC will tell us you cant get any higher and so when we reach that point," Kaufman said. "Then we have to start housing our inmates in other counties."

WATCH JACK PORTER'S FULL BROADCAST STORY HERE...

New Fond du Lac County jail plans brought before the county board

At Thursday night's county board meeting Samuels group, the organization tasked to do research into the project, laid out possible options and variations for the new building.

From initial concept to completion, Vice President of Samuels Group Kurt Berner said it could take four to five years to execute, depending on the location.

"The county is considering building adjacent to the courthouse, south of Western Avenue," Berner said. "They have a parking lot that is there."

He said the county is also considering building on a piece of property it owns on Scott Road near the county highway department.

"They had acquired that about four or five years ago," Berner said.

As for the tax impact, Berner says the mill rate for taxpayers would vary depending on what options and location the county decides.

"$0.65 or 65 cents per thousand, and on the high end, if they didn't have revenue, it would be $1.55 per thousand," Berner said.

Kaufman indicated he expects the county board to make a decision on whether to move forward on a specific plan by May of 2027.

There will be five countywide listening sessions coming up in January to allow people to learn about the project and voice any possible concerns.