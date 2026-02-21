FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Expo Center at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds is already starting to come to life for this year's event.

Kristel Lougher who is the board president of United for Diversity, and her team are carrying out the preparations.

“It’s a huge celebration of the fond du lac community,” Lougher said. “And all the great things we have to offer.

Lougher says events like these allow people to get a firsthand look at how other people live, and how we are all more similar than different.

“We also want to offer things people don’t typically get to see,” Lougher said. “And it can help us celebrate our various cultures.”

WATCH JACK PORTER'S FULL BROADCAST STORY HERE...

Fond du Lac Celebrate CommUNITY event prepares for 17th annual occasion at the Expo Center

Lougher says the idea for the event came together after a disturbing incident occurred in Fond du Lac.

“In the 90’s a young teenager got jumped by some neo-Nazis in Lakeside Park, and was badly beaten,” Lougher said.

While the incident shocked and angered the city of Fond du Lac, people found a way to channel positivity.

“We could meet this with hate, but we would rather meet it with love,” Lougher said. “And all the neighbors came together and decided to create what they at that time called The Peace Fest.”

Lougher adds the event has evolved over the years as its grown in size and location, but despite that she is always excited for every bit of what there is to experience.

“Honestly the opening ceremony brings me to tears every year,” Lougher said. “Seeing everyone come together, celebrating our differences and our identities.”

She hopes that Celebrate CommUNITY allows for people to better understand one another and the world around them.

The event kicks off Saturday at 11:00 a.m with the opening ceremonies at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds Expo Center.

