FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — For the second straight election, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney has lost the attorney general race.

His supporters like Jeremy Thiesfeldt say midterms like this year can be tough.

"These off year elections generally and almost exclusively I should say go to the party that is not holding the presidency," Thiesfeldt said.

Thiesfeldt says that overcoming that swing is not just for local races.

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Eric Toney concedes state attorney general race to Josh Kaul

"That's been consistent throughout the state of Wisconsin's history, as well as United States history," Thiesfeldt said.

He also indicated that the defeats in the two top races, for governor and attorney general are not ideal for him and the party.

But he says he believes GOP has to keep moving and evolving.

"We look forward to two years from now and what message we are going to craft that will appeal to the people," Thiesfeldt said. "And you always have to understand that leadership is hard."

Eric Toney's campaign also put out a statement online saying quote:

"Today's election didn't go as I had hoped," Toney said. "I congratulate Josh Kaul on his successful campaign and wish him the best of luck." I'll work with anyone, Republican or Democrat, who wants to keep Wisconsin safe."

Other GOP supporters say that tonight was not what they expected.

But they are hopeful in another two years they will be able to bring back the fight.

