Emotions erupt in courtroom disturbance during murder sentencing in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Emotions erupted during a courtroom disruption Friday morning, leading to a break in the proceedings.

During the sentencing hearing for Parise Larry, who is convicted of the 2023 murder of Tatyanna Zech, an argument broke out in the gallery. Deputies in the court room broke up the scuffle and the judge decided to pause the sentencing.

This is a developing story. See below for previous coverage.

Parise Larry Junior, 17, and Antonio Johnston, 19, were both convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with Zech's death, which carries a mandatory life sentence.

A jury found Larry guilty on all but one charge in October. Johnston pleaded guilty to all charges in January.

Both were teenagers when Zech was killed. Larry was 14 at the time of the shooting, while Johnston was 17.

Zech was shot in the head while taking out trash following a cookout in May 2023. Larry was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless injury, multiple counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possessing a weapon under the age of 18.

Johnston testified during Larry's trial that there was "bad blood" between him and one of the surviving victims, Keshawn Johnson. Larry testified that he fired the shot because he was in fear for his life after seeing both men pull out their guns.

The shooting stemmed from an incident involving a chain Larry wore during a live stream video, with Johnson allegedly making fun of the chain. On the day of the shooting, Johnston had the chain and told Johnson to "come and snatch it off his neck."

After the shooting, Larry fled to Milwaukee and then Chicago without calling 911 or stopping for help, and did not know whether anyone had been shot and needed medical assistance.

This story was reported by a journalist and with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.