Man pleads guilty to Fond du Lac murder

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Antonio K. Johnston pled guilty to first degree intentional homicide and all eight counts related to a 2023 shooting at the Maplewood Commons apartment complex in Fond du Lac, according to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney in a media release.

“Today a defendant took responsibility for his role in a shooting at the Maplewood Commons on May 7, 2023, that took the life of a young woman, who was loved by her family and friends, injured others, and caused a significant impact on the community," Eric Toney, Fond du Lac district attorney, said. "We will never tolerate gun violence in our community, regardless of the age of a defendant.”

Johnston was 17 years old at the time of the shooting. Tatyanna PM Zech, 20, died from the incident. Johnston was at large for several months after the shooting until he was taken into custody in Chicago.

A co-defendant on the case, Parise Larry, pleaded not guilty March last year. According to the release, his jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 6.

According to Toney, first degree intentional homicide requires that a defendant be sentenced to life in prison. Judge Laura Lavey must then determine if the defendant will be eligible for extended supervision at 20 years or a specific later date, the release states.

