Second Fond du Lac homicide suspect in custody

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The second suspect in a deadly shooting in Fond du Lac on May 7 is in custody in Chicago, Fond du Lac police announced.

Police say 17-year-old Antonio K. Johnston was taken into custody in Chicago while at a friend's house, and will be extradited back to Wisconsin. The United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force assisted in this effort.

Johnston and a 14-year-old codefendant are charged with a shooting in May that killed one person and injured several others.

Both suspects face up to life in prison on the following charges:



First Degree Intentional Homicide as a Party to a Crime with a Dangerous Weapon and Violent crime in a School Zone

Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide as a Party to a Crime with a Dangerous Weapon and Violent Crime in a School Zone

First Degree Reckless Injury as a Party to a Crime with a Dangerous Weapon and Violent Crime in a School Zone

Injury by Negligent Use of a Dangerous Weapon with a Dangerous Weapon and Violent Crime in a School Zone

Four Counts of First-Degree Reckless Endangering Safety with a Dangerous Weapon and Violent Crime in a School Zone

"Not a day has gone by that I have not thought about May 7th and this senseless tragedy. The impact of this tragedy is far reaching," Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein said in a news release.

Police have not released additional details at this time.