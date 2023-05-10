Shooting suspect turns himself over to authorities

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — One of the suspects connected to a deadly shooting in Fond du Lac has turned himself over to authorities without incident.

At 2:30 a.m. Parise E. Larry Jr. turned himself over to FDLPD officers, and he's being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

Fond du Lac Police say they will not rest until Antonio K. Johnston is found and in custody. Police are partnering with federal agencies today to assist in the homicide investigation we initially reported over the weekend.

Chief Aaron Goldstein said, "FDLPD is committed to working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to hold offenders who chose to put our community at risk responsible for their criminal actions here."

Authorities say they will hold a news conference once the second suspect has been taken into custody.