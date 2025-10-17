16-year-old Parise Larry found guilty of homicide in deadly 2023 shooting

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A Fond du Lac County jury has found Parise Larry, one of the teenagers charged in the shooting death of a Fond du Lac woman in 2023, guilty of first-degree homicide and seven other counts in relation to the shooting.

Larry, 16, was charged with several crimes related to the 2023 shooting that killed Tatyanna Zech and injured three other people. Zech was shot in the head while taking out trash following a cookout, according to police.

On Friday, the jury found Larry guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless injury, multiple counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possessing a weapon under the age of 18.

The jury deliberated for about three hours Friday afternoon.

Larry's sentencing is scheduled for December 19.

CASE BACKGROUND

Larry and now 19-year-old Antonio Johnston were each charged with first degree intentional homicide and several other counts in connection to the murder of the 20-year-old Zech. Larry was 14 at the time of the killing.

Johnston, who pleaded guilty charges in January, testified on Oct. 13. Johnston stated there was "bad blood" between him and one of the surviving victims, Keshawn Johnson.

Larry took the stand on Oct.15, after initially declining to testify. During his testimony, it was stated Larry was in eighth grade and attending special education classes at the time of the shooting.

Larry testified that before the shooting, there was an issue with a chain he wore during a live stream video, as Keshawn Johnson allegedly made fun of the chain.

On the day of the shooting, Antonio Johnston had the chain and told Keshawn Johnson to “come and snatch it off his neck.” Larry stated he fired the shot because he was in fear for his life after seeing both men pull out their guns.

After the shooting, Larry fled to Milwaukee and then Chicago — he never called 911 or stopped for help, and did not know whether anyone had been shot and needed medical assistance.

Larry entered not guilty pleas for all charges in May of 2024.