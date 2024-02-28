Court documents: Drug deal gone bad led to Fond du Lac stabbing death

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A drug deal that went bad led to the February 13th stabbing death of a 20-year-old woman in Fond du Lac, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

Annaka Trudell, 20 of Fond du Lac, is now charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of 33-year-old Ashley Calo. She's also charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery with use of force as party to a crime.

According to the criminal complaint, Trudell was fighting with Calo as a result of a drug deal that went bad. Trudell stabbed Calo with a kitchen-style knife in the arm and chest, which caused Calo's death shortly after being stabbed.

Dawson Lee Miller, 21 of Fond du Lac, is also charged in the case for harboring or aiding a felon, felony murder and armed robbery with use of force as party to a crime.

Miller helped Trudell hide from authorities and made a plan to steal drugs from Calo, according to the complaint.