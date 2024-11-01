Vice President Kamala Harris to campaign in Little Chute Friday evening

LITTLE CHUTE (NBC 26) — Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in the Fox Valley this Friday, Nov. 1, according to the Harris-Walz campaign.

The campaign says the V.P. is set to stop at a union hall in Janesville before heading to a "Get Out The Vote" community event near Appleton.

In a news release Thursday night, the Fox Valley Metro Police Department advised neighbors that several roads around Little Chute High School and the immediate area will be closed after classes are dismissed because of a "dignitary special event". Officials anticipate the closure to last for about four hours.

Harris will wrap up campaign efforts for the day in a “When We Vote We Win” rally and concert in Milwaukee — with performances by GloRilla, Flo Milli, MC Lyte, The Isley Brothers, DJ GEMINI GILLY and remarks by Cardi B.

On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump will be holding a dueling rally in Milwaukee tonight at Fiserv Forum. Trump's rally is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Fiserv Forum and Milwaukee hosted the Republican National Convention in July.