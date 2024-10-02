Watch Now
Former President Trump returning to Wisconsin for campaign rally Oct. 6

The Trump-Vance campaign says the former president will deliver remarks about the economy at the Dodge County Airport.
Jason Behnken/AP
Former President Donald Trump walks on stage during a rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Sarasota, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
DODGE COUNTY (NBC 26) — After visiting Southwest Wisconsin last Saturday and then Dane County and Milwaukee on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump is visiting the Badger State again this Sunday, Oct. 6.

The Trump-Vance team says the former president will hold a campaign rally at the Dodge County Airport in Juneau.

There, Trump is expected to talk about the economy. Doors open at 10 a.m. His rally begins at 2 p.m.

The former president's upcoming Wisconsin visit will come three days after Vice President Kamala Harris stops by in the Fox Valley on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Although the Democratic Party of Wisconsin's website does not list an official location, it appears the V.P. will be coming to Ripon. The Ripon Police Department has told us they are "working on planning" for a visit from the Democratic presidential nominee.

