Ripon Police 'working on planning' for visit from Kamala Harris on Thursday

RIPON, Wis. (NBC 26) — The Ripon Police Department tells NBC 26 it is "working on planning" for a visit from Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday.

Tuesday afternoon the Ripon PD's Facebook page listed a series of street closures and parking restrictions due to a "special event" scheduled for Thursday, October 3.

Many of those streets are near Ripon College. When reached for comment, a Ripon College spokesperson said "under the direction of the Harris for President Campaign," they are "not yet able to provide specific details regarding the campaign event."

An event listing on the Democratic Party of Wisconsin's website says Harris is scheduled to campaign in the Fox Valley on Thursday afternoon from 3:00-6:00 p.m. The website has not listed a location.

This will be the Vice President's first visit to northeast Wisconsin as a presidential candidate; she has campaigned in other regions of the Badger State since announcing her candidacy.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton never visited Wisconsin as the official Democratic Party nominee. Donald Trump edged out Clinton in the Badger State that year.

In 2020, Joe Biden narrowly flipped Wisconsin back to the Democrats; that year, Biden did stop in the key swing state.