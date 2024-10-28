Former President Bill Clinton to campaign for Democratic ticket in Fox Valley

FOX VALLEY (NBC 26) — Former President Bill Clinton will be in the Fox Valley on Thursday, Oct. 31, to encourage people to vote early, according to the Harris-Walz campaign.

Clinton will be campaigning on behalf of the Democratic ticket.

"President Clinton will highlight Vice President Harris and Democrats’ plans to protect fundamental freedoms, strengthen democracy, and ensure every person has the opportunity to not just get by, but to get ahead," the campaign said in a news release. "He will also warn that a second term for Trump could be even more dangerous than his first as Trump’s extreme Project 2025 agenda would increase costs, further restrict reproductive rights, and grant him unchecked power over our daily lives."

He will also be delivering remarks in Milwaukee that same day.

“In their latest effort to convince voters that decency and character are on the ballot this November, Wisconsin Democrats are turning to Bill Clinton to make their case. Good luck with that," the Republican Party of Wisconsin said in a response.

Clinton's rally will come one day after former President Donald Trump holds a campaign event at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon. There, former Packers quarterback Brett Favre will be joining Trump.

Vice President Kamala Harris is also holding a rally and concert in Madison on Wednesday.