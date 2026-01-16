Where the Donny S tugboat floats after nearly five years in Baileys Harbor

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Last summer, NBC26 looked into why the Donny S tugboat is still sitting in the waters off Baileys Harbor. Concerned neighbors are once again pushing to find a way to get it moved. The tug has now been in the harbor for nearly five years.

Last July, the owners of the Donny S tugboat told NBC26 that they were unable to retrieve it due to low water levels and emphasized that it is not abandoned. They also said they hope to sell the vessel.

But residents of Baileys Harbor are growing frustrated. Last week, a community group approached the town requesting a study to determine whether the boat is contaminating the water.

"Are there actual contaminants on the boat that could be contributing to pollution in the water?" Amanda Accardi, who is part of the working group, said.

The group was formed by the Wisconsin DNR to determine the next steps for the tug.

Accardi says the town of Baileys Harbor told the group it lacks jurisdiction and that they would need to take the issue to the state.

"I think the biggest thing right now we're trying to figure out is trying to get an estimate to get a company actually out on the vessel to assess what is on it," Accardi said.

NBC 26 contacted the Wisconsin DNR to ask about the next steps for the Donny S and whether the tugboat poses an environmental hazard.

The DNR did not answer questions about environmental hazards, but did provide the following

"The Coast Guard inspected the vessel in December 2022. A limited amount of oil was found, and the USCG deemed the tug seaworthy. Recent claims of contaminants have not been confirmed."

Accardi says members of the working group plan to attend the NOAA Interagency Marine Debris Committee meeting on January 29 to learn about resources that could help them navigate the challenges they are facing.

The working group also hopes to raise awareness in the community about the tug ahead of summer, noting that while warmer weather draws visitors, it is unsafe to climb onto the boat.