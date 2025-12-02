"We're gonna try to fix a lot of those problems," Fish Creek street makeover to improve safety and access

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Cedar Court in downtown Fish Creek has no sidewalks, but the Town of Gibraltar plans upgrades that could improve safety, accessibility, and the street’s overall condition.

On the west side of downtown, the street could be seeing a much-needed makeover.

We learned more about why the construction needs to be done on the downtown street. Watch below:

"So we're gonna try to fix a lot of those problems," downtown Fish Creek street makeover to improve safety and access

"We have a lot of issues with our stormwater management and access, safety issues with people that cross the street," Travis Thyssen, Town of Gibraltar administrator, said.

Thyssen says the renovations would cost roughly $1.1 million if approved.

"So we're gonna try to fix a lot of those problems," Thyssen said.

Travis Thyssen, Town of Gibraltar Administrator

The plan will first tackle the stormwater system, which Thyssen says hasn’t worked properly for three to four years.

"Our storm sewer line has collapsed, and we need to repair that," Thyssen said.

Along with repairing the storm line, the plan includes improving visibility for drivers along the busy road.

"If anybody's traveled up the hill on Cedar Court to turn onto Main Street, it's pretty difficult," Thyssen said.

They'll also add sidewalks for ADA accessibility, all while maintaining Fish Creek's historic character.

"It'll actually go back up and then in front of Welcker's so that someone who needs a little bit of assistance can cross here," Thyssen said.

Lyneea Ramey, a local business owner who drives Cedar Court regularly, says the changes are needed.

"Well, the construction won't make it fun, but hopefully the end result will make it easier," Lyneea Ramey said.

Thyssen says the goal is to start construction in 2025 and finish the roads by Memorial Day 2026.