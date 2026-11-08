WASHINGTON ISLAND (NBC 26) — The Washington Island School District has a new gymnasium. It is named after Bradley Jordan, an alumnus who passed away in a motorcycle accident in July 2023.

Michelle Jordan says her son, Bradley, was a friend to everybody as he grew up in Washington Island.

"He was very funny, like he always made people laugh," she said. "He had a way of making everybody laugh, and make everybody feel included,."

But Bradley's life was cut short. On July 9, 2023, he died in a motorcycle accident near Bailey's Harbor.

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Washington Island School District honors late alumnus with new gym

"You wouldn't wish this on any of your children or anybody," Michelle said. "But Bradley was just a really awesome kid."

Since Bradley's death, Michelle and other neighbors have raised money through the Bradley Jordan Foundation for a new gym to honor the former basketball player. They have collected about $2.5 million, and a matching gift from public charity Island Angels gave the school the funding it needed.

Now, the gym is a reality. Michelle says that a committee was formed about 10 years ago to bring a new gym to the island. Neighbors have also spent that time advocating for the space.

"Growing up on the island and playing basketball, and my kids play basketball, to have a facility like this is going to be mind boggling to say the least but (it's) awesome," said Washington Island neighbor Joel Gunnlaugsson, who works with the Bradley Jordan Foundation.

"I don't know how much money we would have raised without people getting behind the Jordan family," Washington Island school district administrator Tim Verboomen said.

On Saturday, a ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the gym. Bradley's name is on the entrance. His jersey number is displayed in the lobby.

"It's a bittersweet situation," Michelle said about seeing Bradley's name throughout the facility.

But she says Bradley's generosity continues to live on.

"Bradley, even in his death, helped his mom get something on her bucket list accomplished," Michelle said.

Verboomen says that students and neighbors will start using the gym in late November or early December.