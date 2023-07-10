Motrcyclist dies after crash

BAILEYS HARBOR (NBC 26) — A 23-year-old man from Sturgeon Bay is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Baileys Harbor.

Door County sheriff's deputies responded to a crash on STH 57 at CTH E at 5:38 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say it appears 83-year-old James Schorer of Baileys Harbor was traveling north on STH 57 in a 2006 Dodge pickup truck, tried turning west on CTH E, and collided with a 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was traveling south on STH 57.

Bradley Jordan, 23, of Sturgeon Bay was on that motorcycle.

Schorer and his passenger were not hurt in the crash, but Bradley was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Traffic Reconstruction Unit from the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene and assisted with the investigation of the crash.

STH 57 was closed to traffic for several hours while the crash was investigated.

The highway was reopened at 9:12pm.

This incident remains under investigation, and no other information is being released at this time.

