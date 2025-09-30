Sturgeon bay’s Memorial field set for major makeover

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The track at Memorial Field in Sturgeon Bay has seen better days. After years of wear and water issues, it, along with the rest of the field, is finally set for a major upgrade, thanks to a new renovation plan.

"The track hasn't been the greatest thing in the world... since I was in high school," Matt Van Bramer, a neighbor, said.

Matt Van Bramer, who lives nearby and graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School ten years ago, says it’s good to see the track finally getting attention.

"I think it sounds awesome. Anything to kinda revitalize this area and give the kids the best fields, the best equipment sounds good to me," Van Bramer said.

The City of Sturgeon Bay has approved a master plan for the Memorial Outdoor Athletic Complex, a six-phase project designed to improve the facility’s overall condition.

"We have not been able to host a high school WIAA-sanctioned track meet for over a decade," Jacob Holtz, Business Manager for the Sturgeon Bay School District, said.

With a cost of just over $16 million, the district plans to raise funds and explore other ways to finance the project.

Holtz says the track at Memorial Field is still made of asphalt.

"We have some safety issues; we’re within five feet of a main thoroughfare," Holtz said.

And it’s not just the track that needs improvement.

"We've had drainage issues on the soccer field," Holtz said.

He says some teams have even had to travel to Green Bay to play or practice.

Athletic Director Jon Dupuis hopes the renovations will do more than support student-athletes; he sees it as an opportunity to bring fresh energy to the entire community.

"With the new plan in place, I think that’s gonna give us access not only for our district but also for our community," Athletic Director Jon Dupuis said.

The plan is expected to take approximately ten years, with the goal of making lasting improvements for the community.

The Sturgeon Bay School District says neighbors will have the chance to donate over the next few months, with groundbreaking expected in the spring or summer of 2027.