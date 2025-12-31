One dead after hotel standoff

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — One person is dead after a multi-hour standoff at a Grand Chute hotel Tuesday.

The Grand Chute Police Department said it responded to a call from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office to help locate an individual around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.

GCPD was able to locate the individual’s vehicle in a hotel parking lot on the 100 block of South Nicolet Road and found that person was barricaded inside one of the rooms. The individual was believed to be armed with a firearm, and GCPD said the person made concerning comments about using it, prompting an evacuation of the surrounding floors of the hotel.

Law enforcement negotiations with the individual persisted for about five and a half hours and included response from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team. Those negotiations ended when officers believed the person may be in need of emergency medical attention and entered the room, where they found the person dead. The police department noted that the individual was the only one in the room.

GCPD encourages anyone who is experiencing a mental health crisis to call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.