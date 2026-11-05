Sturgeon Bay School District saving money with propane-powered school buses amidst high fuel prices

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — High gas and diesel prices have been straining school budgets statewide. But the Sturgeon Bay School District says they have found a way to keep costs down with propane-powered school buses.

Jim Young, a bus driver for Kobussen Buses, has been driving a propane-powered school bus for years.

"I found out they run not much different than a gas bus," Young said. "The only difference is they do heat up a lot faster and they are a lot quieter."

There is another benefit: lower fuel costs.

WATCH MIHIR SINHASAN'S FULL STORY:

Sturgeon Bay Schools saving money with propane-powered school buses

A recent study from GasBuddy states shows the national average for gas at around $4.12 per gallon and diesel at $6.28 per gallon. These are numbers the organization says could rise.

The Sturgeon Bay School District has been using propane-powered buses from Kobussen Buses for more than 10 years. Currently, seven of the district's 13 buses run on propane.

Sturgeon Bay School District superintendent Dan Tjernagel says that saves the district around $49,000 per year.

"We still have to provide lunch service, we have to provide transporation," Tjernagel said on how the money saved helps the district. "So, I think the lower we can keep some of those type of operational expenses, the more we can put into what the majority of our expenses are."

With gas prices still rising, Kobussen Buses vice president Joe Kobussen says his organization is reaching out to other local school districts looking to save money.

"If we have a school district that wants it, we will do whatever we can to make it happen for them," Kobussen said. "It's a matter of working together with them and figuring out a good plan or a good program that will work for everybody."

Kobussen says that the organization will send about 40 to 60 buses to district across Wisconsin in preparation for the 2027-28 school year. Additionally, he says that about 50% of those will be propane-powered.

Kobussen says that he is in the process of deciding where those buses will be placed.