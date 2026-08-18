Southern Door District approves new referendum for November ballot

BRUSSELS (NBC 26) — The Southern Door County School District Board of Education has approved a new operational referendum question for the Nov. 3 ballot.

If approved by voters, the nonrecurring referendum would allow the district to exceed its state-imposed revenue limit by $2.05 million annually for three years, beginning in the 2026-27 school year and ending in 2028-29.

District officials said the school tax rate is still projected to decrease during that period, from $6.99 in 2025-26 to an estimated $6.35 this school year.

The referendum follows the failure of a larger $3.15 million operational referendum proposal in April. After that measure failed, Southern Door implemented budget cuts for the 2026-27 school year, including eliminating 13 staff positions, reducing course offerings, freezing employee pay, delaying technology replacement and reducing curriculum and support services.

Superintendent Kevin Krutzik said the proposal is intended to strengthen educational opportunities and restore some of the staffing and programming lost after the earlier referendum failed. Board President Janel Veeser said district leaders hope the measure will help provide students with needed support and resources.

District officials noted that operational referendums are the only way Wisconsin school districts can raise their revenue limits. They said about 87% of Wisconsin districts have attempted operational referendums, and more than half have received voter approval within the past decade.