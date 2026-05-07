Southern Door schools to cut staff, programs after failed referendum

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Southern Door County School District has outlined budget cuts following a referendum failed to pass in April.

According to a news release from the district, the administrative team along with the board of education have outlined items and programs that might be impacted after an operational referendum failed to pass in April.

The employee cuts include eliminating and reducing several teacher positions, as well as five associates. This will save the district just over $1 million, according to the release.

The compensation reductions include a pay freeze for all employees including administration, reduction in paid summer hours, and health insurance plan changes. This should save the district over $200,000.

Program reductions include eliminating boys and girls swim, eliminating boys volleyball and eliminating JV2 basketball and volleyball. Those programs were listed as "pending alternative funding sources." This should save the district over $400,000.

Other planned reductions include delaying replacement of technology devices for students, and limiting learning resources and materials for both students and teachers.

“Our commitment to our students remains our top priority, and we will continue to work closely with the Board of Education to determine the best financial and operational plan moving forward," said Superintendent Dr. Kevin Krutzik. "We remain dedicated to the goal of educational excellence and will continue to seek ways to provide a high-quality environment for our staff and students despite these financial challenges."

The referendum asked for $3,150,000 per year for three years, beginning with the 2026-2027 school year and ending with the 2028-2029 school year. The money would have gone to operational expenses for teacher and staff compensation, as well as maintaining programs. Over 1,600 voters voted yes, but a majority of over 2,000 neighbors chose to not approve the referendum.

