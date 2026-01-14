DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Last month, we told you about a snowmobile trail in Door County getting ready to open for the season. But after warmer weather moved in, the trails across the county are now completely closed.

In December 2025, NBC26 met with the Door County Drifters as they were getting ready to open their trails for the start of the season.

Watch below to learn more about what the conditions look like right now on the trails:

No Snow, no trails: Door county snowmobiling season on hold

Last time crews were out here, there was much more snow on the ground. Now, the grass is visible.

The Door County Parks Department says the trail didn’t stay open for long.

So why are the trails in Door County closed?

Door County Parks Manager Marc Moore says the weather hasn’t cooperated.

“We’ve had kind of a rollercoaster of weather this year. So far, lots of rain, lots of warm weather," Marc Moore said.

The Door County Parks Department has a trail grading system used to determine trail conditions.

“Basically what we’re looking for is a six-inch base of snow," Moore said.

The Southern Door Snow Travelers posted on Facebook in December that they were unable to open their trails, and that remains the case.

As of January 12, the Door County website reports that all snowmobile trails across the county are closed.

Travelers Vice President Jason Counard told NBC26,

“Once we get more snow and are closer to opening, we can set up something. Right now it’s going to be a while before that happens.”

However, the Door County Parks Department says that without consistent snowfall and cold temperatures, trails cannot open.

“I think it’s going to hurt if we don’t get a consistent snowfall and consistent cold weather to create that pack. Then we’re not going to be able to open the trails until we do," Moore said.

The Southern Door Snow Travelers say they hope to keep their trails open longer this year, after last year’s season lasted only eight to nine days.