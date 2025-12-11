DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Fresh snow across the state signals the return of winter sports. Businesses and clubs are preparing trails and gear as the season gets underway.

Watch below as we check in with how neighbors are getting ready for snowmobiling, snowshoeing, and winter sports:

'We have winter:' Door county gears up for snow sports season

"We have winter, which we haven't had for the last three years. It's back with a vengeance," Mark Schuster, the co-owner of Bayshore Outfitters, said.

Schuster says last year’s lack of winter meant fewer people were renting or buying winter sports equipment.

"We weren't renting much in skis and snowshoes. There's a lot of talk of Door County and a winter wonderland, but the last number of years it just hasn't happened," Schuster said.

After Wednesday’s snowfall, he’s thinking we might finally get a proper winter this year.

"We now have the product, which is the snow. So hopefully, for the weekends when people are coming up here to experience Door County in the winter, they’ll take advantage of the snow," Schuster said.

Just south of Bayshore, the Door Drifters Snowmobile Club was working on their portion of Door County’s 250-mile trail system on the west side of Sturgeon Bay.

Gary Drexler, secretary of the Door Drifters Snowmobile Club, says early riding is on track to start this season.

"We believe so," Gary Drexler said.

With the start of snowmobiling season nearly here, the seven clubs managing the trails are busy preparing for the season.

"They're out there starting to groom the trails. Some clubs are still putting in signs, just a few last-minute signs. With one of the storms, some trees have blown over, so they’re removing those trees," Drexler said.

Riders are advised to stay within the markers, as some trails cross private property. The Door Drifters plan to open their section by Sunday, December 14, or Monday, December 15.