New Proposal Could Relocate Part of Alpine Resort to Golf Course

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — We first reported in early April about potential changes at the Alpine Golf Course in the Village of Egg Harbor. Now, a new proposal could relocate some of the original Alpine Resort cottages onto the golf course itself.



The Alpine Resort Cottages off of Alpine road which could soon see a new home

Chad Fradette, Project Manager, describes the new proposal to relocate the historic cottages to the golf course.

The Alpine Golf Course may soon face two major changes hitting the green

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Several years ago, developer Randy Abrahams purchased the Alpine Resort and Golf Course. He later sold the resort but retained ownership of the golf course and about two dozen of the resort’s original cottages.

Recently, Abrahams proposed building condominiums on the course—and now, he’s seeking to move the historic cottages there as well.

“They are 100 years old, so let’s give them another 100 years of use,” Project manager Chad Fradette said.

Chad Fradette, the project manager for the single-family housing development, says there’s a desire to preserve the cabins while adapting them for continued use.

“Alpine invested over three million dollars in the cabins that were on the waterfront and didn’t want to lose them," Fradette said.

While Abrahams owns the land, many neighbors have expressed concern about the changes and losing the golf course in the state it's been for nearly a century.

There’s an effort now by Horseshoe Bay Farms and supporters like Myles Dannhausen the President of the Egg Harbor Historical Society to raise money and buy the land to preserve the historic space.

“We’re interested in preserving not only the physical characteristics of the community but the traditions," Myles Dannhausen said.

Dannhausen says the Historical Society will support efforts to preserve the open space and historic character of the site.

“The proposal brought forward by the people that want to preserve the natural open space has our total support,” Dannhausen said.

Egg Harbor Village Administrator Megan Sawyer says the proposal to move the cottages onto the golf course has not yet been approved and is separate from an upcoming May 14 vote on whether to approve the condominiums.

Earlier this month, a vote on the condos was delayed following extensive public comment and concerns about losing open space.

The Architectural Review and Historic Preservation Board will consider the cottage proposal at its meeting on Monday, May 19.