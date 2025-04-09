Watch Now
Egg Harbor delays vote on golf course condo development

The owner of the Alpine golf course has proposed building 50 condos on much of the current course. Many community members are against the plan.
DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — On Wednesday morning, the Village of Egg Harbor Board of Trustees delayed a decision on whether to approve a 50-unit condominium development at the Alpine golf course.

The vote will now take place during the board's meeting on May 14.

Village President John Heller recommended tabling the vote, and Council Member Lisa Van Laanen seconded the motion.

Council members decided they needed more time to review the plans received from the Village Plan commission, which approved the development in a 3-2 vote last week.

Developer Randy Abrahams owns the land and his plan includes maintaining the nine-hole golf course while adding the condominiums.

A number of course neighbors and other concerned community members spoke out against the development on Wednesday.

NBC 26's Hanna Lopez is reporting in Egg Harbor Wednesday and will be updating this story with more information about the development and reaction from both people for and against it.

